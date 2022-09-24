FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that shut down a shopping center in Fairfax on Friday afternoon.

Fairfax County police officers reported the3500 block of South Jefferson Street in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County around noon on Friday, Sept. 24. According to police, shots had been fired at a shopping center in the area, which led to a shelter in place order.

No one was hurt, but several cars were damaged.

The shelter in place order was lifted around 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to Fairfax police, officers believe that someone fired a pistol in the shopping center. Police determined that the shots did not come from a high position and were not fired by a high caliber weapon.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. No arrests have been made at this time.