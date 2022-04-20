CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man accused of sexually assaulting children fought with and injured members of the NYPD’s Fugitive Task Force before he was finally taken into custody Tuesday night, police and sources said.

Isaiah John Metz was arrested without incident by the United States Marshals Service, the New York State Police, the Yonkers Police Department, Westchester County Police and the NYPD, sources said. Authorities charged him with two counts each of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and assault. He was also charged with one count of criminal trespass.

Metz, who was on parole, managed to escape and flee police early Tuesday morning, sources said. He ran into a subway station after being confronted at a shelter on 30th Street near Eighth Avenue.

The 22-year-old man, also known as Decklyn McBride, has a criminal history in both New York and Pennsylvania, sources said. He was out on parole and wanted on a child pornography charge in Pennsylvania. Metz also allegedly sexually assaulted 4-year-old twins in the Pennsylvania area.

Sources said he came into New York. After a tip, members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force found him in Manhattan around 4:30 a.m. Metz allegedly left two officers with minor injuries from their violent Midtown exchange. Police said he punched both officers repeatedly in the head and bit one of the officers on the arm.

The search for him became a federal investigation because he crossed state lines, sources said.