FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment.

Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Humane Society

Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center stopped by “Good Day Virginia” on Tuesday, January 24th, with the chillest pup around — Chilly!

Chilly is a Shar-Pei mix, around 7 years old and 38 lbs. He arrived at the shelter on Christmas Eve after being found as a stray. As an older fellow, he’s not really playful. Chilly is very tolerant of other dogs and takes corrections well. Witt says he has a wonderful personality but does bark when left alone. Chilly wants a warm loving home to call his own and is great with kids.

Witt says Chilly does have a heart murmur and takes medicine for it.

Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center is also searching for fosters puppies. Witts says they have a lot of puppies right now and the shelter is full.

Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Humane Society

Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Humane Society

Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Humane Society

Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Humane Society

Anyone interested in adopting Chilly or fostering a puppy should fill out an application on the shelter’s website.

The Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center is currently open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the dog area closing at 2 p.m. However, if your adoption application is approved, other times can be arranged.

If you want to learn more about Chilly or any of the other adoptable pets at the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood Clinic and Adoption Center, follow this link.