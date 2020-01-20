1  of  2
Gallery: Gun rights rally in Richmond

Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)

  • A man speaks during a pro-gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Thousands of pro-gun supporters are expected at the rally to oppose gun control legislation like universal background checks that are being pushed by the newly elected Democratic legislature. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Thousands have set up in Richmond’s Capitol Square, and onto the streets. There are chants of “USA, USA“ and many can be seen brandishing large firearms. (WRIC/Ben Dennis)
  • Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Virginia State police troopers stand near a security checkpoint before demonstrators enter the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • People line up outside the capitol before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • A demonstrator stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Kem Regik, of Virginia, stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Kem Regik, of Virginia, stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Kem Regik, of Virginia, stands on the sidewalk before a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. There was a light crowd early morning Monday outside the Capitol ahead of the rally. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (NBC aerial image)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)
  • Gun rights advocate from Chesapeake, Virginia stands outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (WAVY/Andy Fox)
  • Demonstrators outside the Virginia State Capitol ahead of Monday’s gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020. (WAVY/Brett Hall)
  • Crowd begins to arrive at the Virginia State Capitol ahead of a gun rights rally on Jan. 20, 2020
  • A crowd forms outside of the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020. (WAVY/Jason Marks)
  • A crowd forms around 7 a.m. outside of the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.
  • Fencing and magnetometers are set up around Capitol Square for the anticipated pro-gun rally Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • A crowd forms outside of the Virginia State Capitol on January 20, 2020.
  • Demonstrators stand on the capitol grounds ahead of a pro gun rally, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Crowd outside the Virginia State Capitol around 9:30 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. gun rights rally. Jan. 20, 2020 (NBC aerial image)
  • Thousands have set up in Richmond’s Capitol Square, and onto the streets. There are chants of “USA, USA“ and many can be seen brandishing large firearms. (WRIC/Ben Dennis)
  • Thousands have set up in Richmond’s Capitol Square, and onto the streets. There are chants of “USA, USA“ and many can be seen brandishing large firearms. (WRIC/Ben Dennis)
  • Thousands have set up in Richmond’s Capitol Square, and onto the streets. There are chants of “USA, USA“ and many can be seen brandishing large firearms. (WRIC/Ben Dennis)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-rights activists — some making deliberate displays of their military-style rifles — began to descend on Virginia’s capital city Monday to protest plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation.

Several thousand activists — mostly white and male, many clothed in camouflage and waving flags with messages of support for President Donald Trump — appeared hours before the 11 a.m. rally was set to begin.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of the rally, banning all weapons, including guns, from the event on Capitol Square. The expected arrival of thousands of gun-rights activists — along with members of militia groups and white supremacists — raised fears the state could again see the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

