RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-rights activists — some making deliberate displays of their military-style rifles — began to descend on Virginia’s capital city Monday to protest plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation.
Several thousand activists — mostly white and male, many clothed in camouflage and waving flags with messages of support for President Donald Trump — appeared hours before the 11 a.m. rally was set to begin.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of the rally, banning all weapons, including guns, from the event on Capitol Square. The expected arrival of thousands of gun-rights activists — along with members of militia groups and white supremacists — raised fears the state could again see the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.
Click here for live updates
Latest Posts:
- 19 NICU nurses at same hospital gave birth to 19 babies in 2019
- 2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
- Police: Armed man steals cash from Henrico business, flees on purple bike
- Report: ‘Blue Monday’ rumored to be most depressing day of the year
- Gallery: Gun rights rally in Richmond