(CNN) — A new commemorative forever stamp will honor former president George H.W. Bush.

It was unveiled by the U.S. Postal Service Wednesday on what would’ve been Bush Sr.’s 95th birthday.

The stamp was officially dedicated at the Bush Presidential Center in College Station, Texas.

Members of the Bush family attended the event.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.