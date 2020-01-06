Georgia’s newest senator sworn in

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Kelly Loeffler went from businesswoman to the newest United States senator on Monday.

Loeffler was relatively unknown in the political world until Georgia’s governor tapped her to fill the shoes of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson.

“I applied because I wanted to step out of the private sector and serve our state and our country,” Loeffler (R-GA) said.

Loeffler is a CEO and co-owner of a women’s basketball team. In the Senate, she’ll be on a different kind of court.

Her first task as a U.S. Senator may be acting as a juror in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“(I want to) be part of a fair and due process but I don’t think the job got done at all in the House,” she said.

While President Trump wanted the seat to go to one of his defenders, Georgia Congressman Doug Collins, Loeffler is confident she can win over the president.

“I am confident that I’ll win the support of the president and certainly all Georgians because they’ll see that I am there working for them to make our country better,” Loeffler said.

With her family bible in hand, Loeffler became only the second woman in history to serve as Georgia’s senator.

She’ll also become one of the richest members of Congress but said her financial interests won’t influence her decision making.

“I am following not just the letter of the law but the spirit and I’ll be transparent about all reporting and compliance requirements,” Loeffler said.

Loeffler already cast her first vote and will spend the rest of the week in Washington before returning to her state to campaign to keep her seat in this November’s election.