1  of  27
Closings
Appomattox Regional Governor's School Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Charles City County Gov't Offices Charles City County Public Schools Charles City District Courts Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Dinwiddie County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Prince George County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly West Point City Public Schools Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Germany wants to ban some plastic bags from retail stores

News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environment minister says she wants to ban certain light plastic bags from retail stores in an effort to cut down on long-lived waste.

Svenja Schulze said Friday that the measure is intended to discourage a “throw-away mentality in which things are used for only a few minutes” but which pollute the environment for many decades.

Schulze said her proposed bill, which needs to be approved by parliament, would also ban plastic bags labeled as being biodegradable but which she labeled a “sham.”

The European Union, of which Germany is a member, has already taken steps to cut down on disposable plastics such as single-use cutlery.

The new measure in Germany won’t initially ban thin plastic bags for fruit and vegetables, or durable bags that can be re-used numerous times.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

RVA Responds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events