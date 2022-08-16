UPDATE 5:13 p.m. (8/16/22): The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are pursuing a possible sighting of the fugitive facing multiple charges following a police chase and a crash in Craig County last week.

“There has been a POSSIBLE sighting of the fugitive, SHAWN TOLBERT, in the Newport area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, Aug. 16. “Again, this is POSSIBLE and NOT confirmed.”

According to officials, multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in the area around Winding Way near Super Val-U Grocery.

The sheriff’s office says that a witness reported seeing a man who is 5-feet 10-inches tall and wearing a blue flannel shirt with white and black stripes and blue jeans. The man is also described as having a mustache and slicked-back hair, and possibly carrying a bag.

“This subject is considered armed and dangerous. Remain vigilant and keep residences, outbuildings, and vehicles secure,” Giles County authorities stated. “Do not attempt to approach. Dial 911 immediately.”

Meanwhile, since the search for Shawn Tolbert originated in Craig County, Craig County Public Schools says its Sinking Creek bus route will continue in the modified format until further notice, with the pickup and drop-off location for all students who live west of Maywood before the Giles County border set for the intersection of Route 42 and Route 629. Then, Bus 1 and the van will continue with their regular route to and from school.

Students are asked to arrive at the pickup location by 7:25 a.m. and should be dropped off by 4:15 p.m., officials say.

—

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Authorities are still searching for a wanted man who led Virginia State Police on a chase and crashed in Craig County, leading to modified transportation plans at Craig County schools this week.

According to Craig County Public Schools, due to the ongoing search for the man — identified by police as Shawn Michael Tolbert — the morning and afternoon routes for Bus 1 and the Sinking Creek van will be impacted on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The district says the pickup and drop-off location will be at Maywood — located at the intersection of Route 42 and Route 629 — for all students who live west of Maywood before the Giles County border. Then, Bus 1 and the van will continue with their regular route to and from school.

Students are asked to arrive at the pickup location by 7:25 a.m. and should be dropped off by 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officials say.

In addition, members of the Craig County Sheriff’s Office — which announced on Monday, Aug. 15 that the suspect was still at large in the “Level Green, Northside, area of Sinking Creek” — will reportedly be on site at to help load and unload students.

—

(WFXR) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to track down a man facing charges after he reportedly led state troopers on a chase before crashing in Craig County and running away from the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office asked them to keep an eye out for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in the theft of lottery tickets from a gas station at exit 162 in Botetourt County.

Officials say a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle closely matching the initial description of the suspect vehicle, but when the trooper activated their emergency lights, the vehicle sped away.

Police tell WFXR News the pursuit continued until the vehicle crashed in Craig County. At that point, the driver reportedly ran away from the scene and has yet to be found.

Authorities describe the driver — identified as 42-year-old Shawn Michael Tolbert of Burkeville — as being 5-feet and 10-inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials believe Tolbert has changed clothes and is living in the woods while trying to avoid police.

Virginia State Police tell WFXR News that Tolbert is believed to be armed and may be dangerous if he feels threatened.

Even though the investigation determined the vehicle Tolbert was driving was not the vehicle suspected in the lottery tickets theft, authorities say Tolbert is still wanted for multiple charges at this point, including the following:

Charges from Virginia State Police: Three counts of felony eluding Three counts of reckless driving

Charges from the Craig County Sheriff’s Office: Criminal trespassing Obstruction False identification Two counts of felony assault on a police officer



If you see Tolbert, you are asked to use extreme caution and contact your local law enforcement agency.