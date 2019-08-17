Breaking News
Girl’s love for ‘Finding Nemo’ lands her 3D printed hand

GREENVILLE, NC (WYFF)- A North Carolina girl with a birth defect, now has the confidence and the ability to do things she otherwise wouldn’t be able to to do thanks to her love for Nemo and some medical students in Greenvile, North Carolina.

8-year-old Lily Larimer, is a big fan of the Pixar film, collecting over 81 Nemo related toys with the help of a Facebook post from her parents.

Lily says that the movie is relatable for her and saying, “He has a lucky fin on the same side I do”.

Although Lily was born without fingers on her right hand, nothing is slowing her down “Well I think it makes me special”, says Larimer.

