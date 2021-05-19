Goochland County Public Schools outlines fall reopening plan after zero COVID-19 outbreaks

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public School leaders anticipate that the upcoming school year will be “very close to pre-pandemic operations.”

In a newsletter, the county announced that Goochland students will return to in-person learning five days a week starting on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Start times for the 2021-22 school year are as follows:

Elementary: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Middle and High: 9:05 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Schools in the county have had in-person instruction since October and the school district said they had zero COVID-19 outbreaks.

If a student has “unique or extenuating individual circumstances” families may request distance learning by writing a formal request to their child’s principal by Friday, May 28 for consideration.