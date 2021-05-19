Goochland County Public Schools outlines fall reopening plan after zero COVID-19 outbreaks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public School leaders anticipate that the upcoming school year will be “very close to pre-pandemic operations.”

In a newsletter, the county announced that Goochland students will return to in-person learning five days a week starting on Monday, August 23, 2021. 

Start times for the 2021-22 school year are as follows:

  • Elementary: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Middle and High: 9:05 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Schools in the county have had in-person instruction since October and the school district said they had zero COVID-19 outbreaks.

If a student has “unique or extenuating individual circumstances” families may request distance learning by writing a formal request to their child’s principal by Friday, May 28 for consideration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events