GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools is looking for special education teachers for the 2020-21 school year.

The district is hosting a recruitment event for all teachers seeking special education positions, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. The address for the event is 2938 River Road W, Building 1.

Those interested in attending need to register online. To register, click here.