Good Samaritans rescue woman in wheelchair who fell off pier

by: CNN

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (CNN) – While on a stop in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a female cruise-goer who uses a wheelchair fell into the water, and two men jumped in to save her.

Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan are being hailed as heroes for racing to the rescue when a young woman in a wheelchair rolled off a dock Monday in Saint Thomas.

Video of the rescue was posted on social media. It shows the two men using a life ring to keep the woman, who has not been identified, afloat.

I want to thank and acknowledge two members of our Visitor Experience team at the Department of Tourism – Kashief…

Posted by Commissioner Joseph Boschulte on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The good Samaritans worked together with several people on the dock, who used a rope to pull the woman to safety.

The woman was visiting Saint Thomas as a passenger onboard the Carnival cruise ship Fascination, which had stopped on the island.

