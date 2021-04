RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday afternoon a former paint factory situated on 1900 Ellen Road in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood will soon be the home of a new manufacturing facility for pipette recycling company Grenova.

The facility, which officials say will be the result of $10.6 million in local and state investments, will create 250 jobs.

