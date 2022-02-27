FRONT ROYAL, Va (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin visited Saints Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal Sunday to pray for the people of Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russian forces.

“The First Lady and I prayed for the Ukrainian people at Ss Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church today. I was proud to be a part of the community,” said Youngkin in a tweet.

Gov. Youngkin recently called for the state to cut ties with Russian companies, causing Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control to pull all products made by Russian companies from their stores.