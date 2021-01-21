Government offices in Prince George closed until March 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Citing the rising number of cases of COVID-19 across the county, Prince George County government buildings will be closed until March 1.

The county says exceptions are made for county parks and recreation and the fitness center on Old Stage Rd.

“All employees will continue to work normal hours, and exceptions to public visits will continue to take place by appointment should there be unusual or emergency circumstances,” county administrator Percy Ashcraft said. “The entire focus is to continue to keep people safe. The best way is to continue the reduction of the flow of people in and out of our buildings.”

If you need to conduct any business with the county during the closure, Ashcraft says phone or email is the best way to do it.

Community members are going to be allowed to attend all public meetings scheduled for the rest of this month and next month, but those meetings will also be available virtually through Zoom and YouTube Live.

Prince George County courts are not affected by the closures, and court proceedings carry on as scheduled. The circuit court clerk’s office is open during regular business days, but only two people at a time are allowed at the front counter.

Anyone with questions are encouraged to reach out to county administration at (804) 722-8600.