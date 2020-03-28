GPM Investments is giving free coffee to first responders

(WRIC) — GPM Investments, LCC said it is giving free coffee to first responders.

The company said while the program is not new, it wanted to remind people about this offer as first responders continue to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We realize that first responders have always been extremely important in our everyday lives. We simply want to remind them that their coffee is on us,” said Arie Kotler, CEO. “This is a small token of our appreciation and a way to just say thank you for all that you do.”

