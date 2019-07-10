Breaking News
The Latest: Barry makes landfall; weakens to tropical storm

Graduating class stays silent so classmate with autism can walk the stage

News
Posted: / Updated:

An unconventional graduation ceremony in New York makes an autistic student’s dreams come true.

Jack Higgins and his family wanted to share in this milestone.

But Higgins has a severe form of autism, and loud noises can overwhelm him.

The principal of the school asked that everyone stay quiet so that he could walk across the stage to get his diploma.

At first Higgins was nervous and he held his fingers in his ears, but with the help of his brothers, he slowly walked across the stage.

Everyone at the ceremony kept quiet and -very quietly clapped and waved at him rather than cheer.

And his classmates gave him a -quiet- standing ovation.

The principal of the school said he believes people have kind, compassionate souls and just want to help.

He said this was one of those moments where everyone got to shine .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events