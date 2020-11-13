GREAT 8: InLight Richmond, Trapeton, Church Hill Ghost Tour and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend will be chilly but a good opportunity to get outdoors! As the holiday season starts to ramp up there are plenty of ways to celebrate.

We encourage everyone to wear a mask and follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines while attending the following events.

ALL WEEKEND: INLIGHT 2020: SAFETY AND ACCOUNTABILITY

1708 Gallery’s 13th annual InLight Richmond’s is a public exhibition of multimedia light-based artworks across the city. In response to COVID-19, this year’s theme is Safety and Accountability. For more information about specific locations click here. Free.

FRIDAY, NOV. 13: CHURCHILL GHOST TOUR

Spend Friday the 13th listening to the creepy tales of Richmond’s past and the ghosts that now inhabit its streets. 8 p.m. at 2300 E. Broad Street. Tickets are $13-$17 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY, Nov. 14: TRAPETON AT KABANA ROOFTOP

It’s time to get your dance shoes ready! This Saturday dance to the hottest reggaetón tracks at Kabana’s rooftop. The event is hosted by Trapeton. The Richmond music party will be limited in capacity. Attendees must reserve their ticket on eventbrite. Entry before 11 p.m. is free.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14: SOUTH OF THE JAMES FARMERS MARKET

Pick up fresh produce and other groceries from local farmers at this weekly open-air farmers market. 8 a.m. to noon at Bryan Park on 4308 Hermitage Road. Free.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14: ODE TO BLUEGRASS AT HARDYWOOD WEST CREEK

Hardywood is still hosting its annual “Ode to Bluegrass.” They will also be releasing their two anticipated brews of the year — Gingerbread Porter and Bourbon GBS. The bluegrass lineup includes The High and Wides, River City Band and The Hot Seats. Click here for more info.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14: SANTA PAWS

Do you want holiday photos of your pup? This weekend Isley Brewing Company is hosting dog photos with Santa in celebration of their “Rudolph the Red Ale Reinbeer” release. Each photo is $5. The event will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Henrico Humane Society. Registration is required.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15: KING OF THE JAMES

This triathlon will pit individuals and teams against each other as they run through the Forest Hill Trail loop, mountain bike Buttermilk and North Bank Trails and finally paddle whitewater. 9 a.m. to Noon at James River Park on 4001 Riverside Drive. $55; sign up online here.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15: ENDLESS SUMMER

Summer is not over at Switch RVA! RVA Magazine and Switch RVA are hosting “Endless Summer” their last event of the sunny season from 2 to 8 p.m. DJs include Mistro, Carter Baldwin, Andrew Hypes, Lady Syren and Elliott Burton. Limited tickets are available. $5 advance tickets.

