GRTC announces two more positive COVID-19 cases today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following a string of COVID-19 cases and new bus route delays, GRTC announces that two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company has been testing employees at the workplace throughout the pandemic and contact tracing to detect any spread of coronavirus between workers.

The two new cases brings the total of active COVID-19 cases at GRTC to eight. There have been 33 total cases since the pandemic started.

Case #32 is suspected to have contracted the virus during interactions with the last person to test positive for the virus outside of work. They were last at work on Dec. 4.

Case #33 was last at work on Dec. 2 and is said to not have contracted the virus at work.

Both employees have public-facing duties.

GRTC CEO Julie Timm says, “Contact tracing efforts are underway for the new cases this weekend, and as we ask any potentially compromised staff to quarantine, we will continue to have service disruptions. I encourage customers making essential trips on GRTC to secure alternate transportation to reach their destinations, and we plan to continue offering emergency rides home through our on-demand partner UZURV for passengers left stranded at bus stops without service.”

One of the other employees who recently contracted the virus was released from the hospital this weekend and is beginning to feel better. Another employee is now receiving treatment at a local hospital.

GRTC says the current positive cases among the workforce are suspected of coming from activities and contacts outside of the workplace.

Due to the number of staff with the virus or in quarantine bus routes will be experiencing delays this week, click here to learn more.