GRTC Pulse bus destroyed during protests, Saturday service delayed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – GRTC says one of its buses is a total loss after being set on fire during protests in Downtown Richmond.

Pulse bus 2004 was engulfed in flames at the intersection of West Broad Street and Belvidere Street during protests overnight Friday into Saturday.

A company spokesperson says the bus remains in that westbound lane. No word when cleanup will get underway.

There were no GRTC injuries during the incident.

Service for GRTC routes is delayed until at least 9 a.m. Saturday in the aftermath of demonstrations.

The company says it has not ruled out the possibility of canceling service entirely on Saturday to protect the safety of staff and customers.