GRTC announced its 35th case of COVID-19 across its workforce on Tuesday. The transit system stated the employee, who has public-facing duties, was last at work on December 13 and is at home quarantining.

GRTC is reporting that 13 people are now on COVID-19 leave, and that all 13 people are at home recovering.

The system continues to do on-site testing for the virus free of charge to all staff.