RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced another employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

GRTC said the employee did not have public-facing duties, and was last at work on Dec. 10. They added the employee is now being treated at a local hospital for virus-related complications.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to GRTC employees to 38, and 41 total cases.