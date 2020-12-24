GRTC reports one new COVID-19 case in its workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC is reporting one new case of COVID-19 among its workforce. It’s the 39th employee to test positive for coronavirus.

The employee has a public-facing position and was last on the job on Dec. 18. GRTC stated the employee is at home recovering with mild symptoms.

GRTC continues to offer free on-site testing for its staff.

