RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is asking riders and non-riders to complete a survey as the company develops a plan to improve service over the next 10 years.

The survey is roughly 25 questions and takes 5-7 minutes to complete.

According to GRTC, the plan will help “determine the future direction of transit service” in the area. The transit service also examines where its riders live, work, shop, and do other activities.

This survey comes just a few months after GRTC changed multiple routes this summer as a new Downtown Transfer Station was implemented.

The survey will close on July 14, 2023, and can be found here.

