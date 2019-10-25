Hallmark Channel begins airing Christmas movies today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In an act of Halloween counter-programming, the Hallmark Channel will begin airing its Christmas lineup starting today.

The channel also plans to run a full slate of Christmas shows and movies on Halloween day.

Christmas-themed romance movies are a staple of the channel, which has lead to its success.

In addition to its 24 new Christmas movies this year, the channel is also launching a “Countdown to Christmas”-themed SiriusXM radio station, which will go live today.

Hallmark also has a Hallmark Movie Checklist app so you can keep track of what you’ve already seen.

Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 25

“A Merry Christmas Match”: Stars Ashley Newbrough (“Privileged”) and Kyle Dean Massey (“Nashville”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses”: Stars Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

“Nostalgic Christmas”: Stars Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains”) and Trevor Donovan (“Sun Records”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

“Two Turtle Doves”: Stars Nikki DeLoach (“Awkward”) and Michael Rady (“Timeless”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

“Merry & Bright”: Stars Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House”), Andrew Walker (“Against the Wall”) and Sharon Lawrence (“Shameless”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

“A Christmas Scavenger Hunt”: Stars Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”) and Kim Shaw (“Saving Hope”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

“A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas”: Stars Rachael Leigh Cook (“She’s All That”) and Benjamin Ayres (“Suits”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

“Holiday for Heroes”: Stars Marc Blucas (“The Fix”), Melissa Claire Egan (“The Young and the Restless”) and Patti Murin (“Chicago Med”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

“Picture a Perfect Christmas”: Stars Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

“The Mistletoe Secret”: Stars Kellie Pickler (“Christmas at Graceland”), Tyler Hynes (“UnReal”) and Patrick Duffy (“Dallas”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

“A Christmas Miracle”: Stars Tamera Mowry-Housley (“The Real”), Brooks Darnell (“The Young and the Restless”) and Barry Bostwick (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

“A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love”: Stars Kathie Lee Gifford (“Then Came You”), Cindy Busby (“Date My Dad”) and Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

“Christmas Under the Stars”: Stars Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

“Write Before Christmas”: Stars Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

“The Christmas Wish”: Stars Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Paul Campbell (“Spun Out”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

“Our Christmas Love Song”: Stars Alicia Witt (“Nashville”) and Brendan Hines (“Suits”). Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

“Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays”: Stars Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant. Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

“Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2”: Stars Ali Liebert (“Ten Days in the Valley”), Peter Porte (“Baby Daddy”) and Tina Lifford (“Parenthood”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

“A Christmas Duet”: Stars Chaley Rose (“Nashville”), Rome Flynn (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Teryl Rothery (“The Good Doctor”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

“The Christmas Club”: Stars Elizabeth Mitchell (“Lost”) and Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

“Double Holiday”: Stars Kristoffer Polaha (“Condor”) and Carly Pope (“Arrow”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

“Check Inn to Christmas”: Stars Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End”) and Wes Brown (“Deception”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

“Christmas at the Plaza”: Stars Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

“A Homecoming for the Holidays”: Stars Laura Osnes (“Elementary”) and Stephen Huszar (“Ruby Herring Mysteries”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

“Christmas in Rome”: Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

“Christmas Town”: Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen”: Stars: Erin Krakow (“Army Wives”), Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”) and Kimberley Sustad (“Unspeakable”). Channel: Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

“Time for You to Come Home for Christmas”: Stars Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives”) and Lucas Bryant (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”). Produced by Blake Shelton. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

“A Christmas Love Story”: Stars Kristin Chenoweth (“Pushing Daisies”), Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”), Keith Robinson (“Saints & Sinners”, Dreamgirls), and Kevin Quinn (“Bunk’d”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

“Christmas at Dollywood”: Stars Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”), and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

“Christmas in Montana”: Stars Kellie Martin (“ER”) and Colin Ferguson (“Eureka”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

“Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday”: Stars Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives”) and Carlo Marks (“Smallville”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy”: Stars Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

“Holiday Date”: Stars Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”) and Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

“Christmas On My Mind”: Stars Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) and Andrew Walker (“Against the Wall”). Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

“A Family Christmas Gift”: Stars Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Patti LaBelle (“Star”), and Dion Johnstone (“Star Falls”). Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”: Stars Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

“A Cheerful Christmas”: Stars Erica Deutschman (“Shadowhunters”) and Chad Connell (“Shadowhunters”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

“When Calls the Heart Christmas”: Stars Erin Krakow (“Army Wives”), Pascale Hutton (“Royal Pains”), Jack Wagner (“Melrose Place”), Kavan Smith (“Stargate: Atlantis”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Chris McNally (“Altered Carbon”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”) and Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

“New Year, New Me”: Stars Aimee Teegarden (“Friday Night Lights”). Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.