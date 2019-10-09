Halloween display becomes big problem for neighbors

BRAINTREE, Massachusetts (CNN) — One family’s Halloween display is becoming a big pain in the neck for their neighbors.

The display in Braintree, Ma., includes a projector and a surround sound system.

It blasts the music of singing pumpkins for hours every night, right outside a neighbor’s bedroom.

The neighbor also said the display is deflated during the day, which creates a big mess in the front yard.

But some drivers in the neighborhood said their kids love what they see.

The woman behind the display said her kids love it, too.

“To see the joy in my own kids is like what makes this all worth it,” said Denise McDonough, the owner of the display.

“Why don’t you spend more money on taking care of your lawn, as opposed to making the neighborhood look cheesier,” shot back neighbor Beverly Darch.

McDonough said she heard her neighbor’s complaint.

However, her response was to go bigger and louder with the display in what she admits was a little bit of spite.