HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a domestic stabbing incident that left a man dead and two other people hurt early Monday morning.

According to dispatch, they received a report of a stabbing just before 5 a.m. on Winder Court near Wildwood Drive.

Police have confirmed that one man with a blunt force wound to the head was pronounced dead when they arrived. Two other victims, a woman and another man, were stabbed and were expected to survive. They were cooperating with police.

Police say the stabbing took place inside the home, but have not shared information on what led up to the stabbing and who the victims were.

However WAVY’s Hayley Milon spoke to Lincoln Santiago, who said he’s the father of Angie Hall, the woman who was stabbed.

He also told WAVY the name of the man who died and details of what he said led to the deadly incident, but we are waiting for police to officially release the name and that information to the public before publishing.

Santiago said the man who died stabbed Angie months ago after she broke up with him. He was arrested in the Washington, D.C. area, but later released, Santiago said.

He said Angie was stabbed 12 times and is in the hospital, and he wants to know how the person who stabbed her was free and able to harm her again.

“How in the world did this guy get loose? That’s the question. That’s what I’m concerned about,” Santiago said.

WAVY is working to confirm more information about the suspect’s history and will have more from the father of the victim coming up.