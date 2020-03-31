Hand sanitizer production has Reservoir Distillery distributing in bulk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With hand sanitizer needed by many including hospitals, assisted living facilities and first responders, Reservoir Distillery in Richmond decided to step in.

“Once it got out that we were making hand sanitizer you really realize the magnitude of what the needs are,” said Reservoir Distillery co-owner David Cuttino.

Reservoir began making 8 gallons of hand sanitizer in their first week and now the production has increased to over 6,000 gallons.

“My brother is an emergency room doctor and very much on the front lines,” added Cuttino. “I’ve been aware as to what the issues really are and what the need is.”

GRTC heard Reservoir Distillery was taking bulk orders and reached out to help fill their supply.

“We were really getting desperate to find a solution for our staff in the field,” said GRTC Director of Communications Carrie Rose Pace.

Reservoir Distillery is also providing free hand sanitizer to the public and are asking for donations to the Holli Fund. People are asked to bring their own bottles and limit to 10 ounces per person. They replenish daily at 1 p.m.

For inquiries about bulk orders, email: jay@reservoirdistillery.com