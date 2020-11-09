Hanover County families tasked with choosing spring instructional method

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is giving families until Nov. 20 to change how they want their children to attend school during the second semester. Parents must fill out a request form indicating that they would like their child to attend school under a different learning model in the spring.

The form gives families the options to switch from online school to in-person, from in-person to online and to re-enroll in public school for either the virtual or in-person option.

Any family that is content with their child’s current instruction type does not need to fill out any forms. HCPS clarifies that no students will be required to switch learning methods as a result of another students change request.

Students in Hanover will start their second semester on Feb. 1. More information about the request form can be found here.

