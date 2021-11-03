Hanover County Public Schools changes early release day in November to student holiday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Hanover County will be pleased to know that they will now have a full day off coming up.

Hanover County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that Friday, Nov. 12 will be a student holiday. The school board previously planned for that day to be an early release day, but the county says the change was made in order to give teachers and staff a full day to prepare for the start of the next nine-week grading period.

“Our faculty and staff are truly heroes, going above and beyond to serve our students, families, and community, and we are incredibly grateful for all they continue to do,” Hanover County Public Schools said in a statement on its website. “We recognize that their nonstop commitment and exhaustive efforts have taken a toll, both emotionally and physically, on them – as the pandemic has on our entire community – and we are committed to finding ways to help care for those who nurture our students and your children.”

To view the amended 2021-22 academic calendar for Hanover County, click here.