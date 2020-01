HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is hosting a job fair for substitute positions on Feb. 6.

The fair is set for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Atlee Public Library.

All substitute positions are hiring, including teachers, bus drivers, custodians, nurses and more.

Those interested in attending should complete an online application first.

