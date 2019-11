HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools will be searching for support service staff candidates at a job fair next month.

The fair is set for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at the Ashland Public Library.

Support service positions include substitute teachers, instructional assistants, bus and car drivers, bus attendants, food service assistants, cafeteria monitors and custodians.

Those interested in attending need to complete an application online, which can be found here.