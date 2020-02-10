1  of  5
Breaking News
Police: 2 officers, 1 other person shot at Arkansas Walmart New York man killed, 3 seriously injured in Spotsylvania crash Crews respond to Hanover County fire after warning from passerby Glider pilot killed after crashing in northern Virginia woods Police ID 74-year-old man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County

Hanover County Schools hosting teacher job fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hanover High School. School leaders also encouraged school counselors, speech-language pathologists and registered nurses to apply for the fair.

Applications are due by Feb. 13. Those interested can apply here.

Interviews are by invitation only and a limited number of slots are available. Applicants who are selected for an interview will be notified by email on Feb. 18.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events