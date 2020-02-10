Hanover County Schools hosting teacher job fair

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hanover High School. School leaders also encouraged school counselors, speech-language pathologists and registered nurses to apply for the fair.

Applications are due by Feb. 13. Those interested can apply here.

Interviews are by invitation only and a limited number of slots are available. Applicants who are selected for an interview will be notified by email on Feb. 18.