Hanover Fire credits smoke alarm for saving family’s life

Hanover County, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Firefighters say a smoke alarm saved a family’s life during an early morning fire.

It happened at a home on the 12100 block of South Anna Drive in Rockville, at 2:37 a.m., Saturday morning.

Firefighters say they arrived to find the structure fully engulfed.

With the help of a fire alarm, Hanover fire says three people inside made it out safely and were taken to VCU Medical Center.

One person did show signs of smoke inhalation, and two others were evaluated as a precaution.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

The Fire Marshall is now investigating.

Stay with 8News for updates.