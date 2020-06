Hanover Fire-EMS posted this photo on Twitter after a house fire on the 13000 block of Lakeview Farms Place early Tuesday morning.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning.

Hanover Fire-EMS posted on Twitter around 1 a.m. that the fire happened on the 13000 block of Lakeview Farms Place.

HANOVER FIRE-EMS:13000 BLOCK OF LAKEVIEW FARMS PL,WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE, AL406,T408,T409,T411,BC402,E401,M408,E409X,M411X,E411X,E410X,TK401;ALL OCCUPANTS OUT, FIRE IN THE ATTIC AND SPREAD QUICKLY, RURAL WATER SUPPLY, FIRE IS OUT. NO INJURIES REPORTED. FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION pic.twitter.com/ebeuEdFKXX — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) June 2, 2020

Officials said everyone was out of the home and that the fire started in the attic and spread quickly.

No injuries have been reported. Fire crews will continue to investigate.

