Happy International Dog Day!

MENANDS, N.Y. (WTEN) – Wednesday is going to the dogs – it’s International Dog Day!

Started in 2004 by an animal welfare advocate, the holiday encourages pet owners around the world to celebrate their furry friends.

It’s also a perfect way to encourage adoption.

If you’re looking to give a dog a loving home, there’s plenty of organizations that can help you do just that.

“There’s no better feeling than sending an animal that was once unwanted and unloved to a home where we know it’s being spoiled and just having an amazing life,” said Marguerite Pearson, director of marketing and communications for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society helps over 7,000 animals each year.

“They feel a real connection. They want to give something to the animal and more often than not, they say the animal rescued them back,” Pearson said. “It’s a very mutual kind of thing and they get so much love back from the animal.”

Director of Behavior and Enrichment Nancy Haynes says such resources as new helpline programs and a thorough adoption process make it easy to find the perfect match.

“We get really close to the adopters and spend a lot of time with them,” Haynes said. “We have several appointments for particular dogs to come in and meet with them and placing them in the home that’s going to fit both a person and the dog, that’s what matters to us.”

