RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Harlem Globetrotters will be making a stop in Richmond on their upcoming North American tour.

The famous theatrical basketball team will visit the Siegel Center, where the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams play basketball, on May 25. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the main event start at $20, and can be purchased online.

The Globetrotters will also be visiting GMU’s campus in Fairfax, the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Old Dominion in Norfolk and the Berglund Center in Roanoke.