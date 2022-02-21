Have you seen her? Police searching for missing Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department and Virginia State Police are searching for a missing woman they say could be at risk due to a cognitive impairment.

Carmelita Black was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 pm near Yorktown Avenue in Richmond’s Southside. She is described as a Black woman, around 5′ 5″ with brown eyes and grey hair.

Photos of Ms. Carmelita Black provided by Virginia State Police

She may be wearing a long puffy coat, t-shirt, orange pants and tan slide-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at (804) 646-6734.