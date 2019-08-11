Have you seen him? Search underway for missing man in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man last seen Saturday, August 10th.

Authorities say 71-year-old James R. Worrell was last seen leaving his home on Eastwood drive Saturday night, when he left to pick up his wife in Richmond.

They say Worrell was driving a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon with Virginia tag VMB-5139.

He’s described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.