‘He was struggling more than I’ve ever seen. Then, he just collapsed’: A family is turning their grief into awareness through organ donation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A 15-year-old suddenly dies from a massive asthma attack and respiratory complications. But, his parents say his memory will live on through his organ donation.

Alex Mrozcowski was a sophomore at Manchester High School, and part of the swim team. He was officially pronounced dead Saturday at Chippenham hospital.

His grieving parents shared the terrifying moments when their son suddenly collapsed Thursday.

“I got a phone call and I couldn’t hear him,” said Danielle Mrozcowski, Alex’s mother. “I think he was saying come home.”

Danielle rushed home and says when she walked in Alex was struggling to breathe.

“When I walked in, he was leaning over on his nebulizer. It was clearly not working, said Danielle. “He was struggling more than I’ve ever seen. Then, he just collapsed.”

Alex’s sister performed CPR until paramedics arrived and he was rushed to Swift Creek’s Emergency Room. He was in critical condition and was transported to Chippenham Hospital.



Doctors discovered Alex was suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a respiratory virus. The virus combined with the severe asthma attack led his brain to be deprived of oxygen, causing his brain to swell and hemorrhage.

His family says they will always remember him as the life of the party; a boy who loved to play Fortnite and watch the Baltimore Ravens.

The Mrozcowski family is now their turning their tragedy into activism, raising awareness about organ donation and hoping to inspire others to become donors.

“Instead of helping one person at a time…. he can help two, three, four people at a time,” said Marc Mroczkowski, Alex’s father. “Help someone else’s family not lose a loved one. It was a no-brainer when we found out about our son. We made the decision without even thinking about it.”

A selfless decision that could save a life.

The family is holding an honor walk at Chippenham hospital Sunday night as a a final goodbye before his body is used for organ donations.