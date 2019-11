Chesterfield County, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should expect delays on Old Hundred Road between Midlothian Turnpike and Dry Bridge Road due to an overnight crash.

Police say a male driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

It happened along the 500 block of Old Hundred Road, around 2:15 a.m., Saturday morning.

That man’s identity has not yet been revealed, but he has been taken to the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

