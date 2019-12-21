Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Central Virginia

FILE – In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. U.S. Health officials there were no new measles cases reported last week, a sign the nation’s worst epidemic of the disease in 27 years could be in its final stages. The current epidemic emerged about a year ago. It took off this year, with most of the cases reported in Orthodox Jewish communities in and around New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Henrico and Chesterfield, Va. (WRIC) — Health officials are warning the public about a possible measles exposure.

Health districts are working to identify people directly who may have been exposed.

Listed below are the dates, times, and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with the confirmed case of measles:

· Richmond International Airport on Tuesday, December 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Health officials say the person went to a private car waiting curbside and didn’t enter baggage claim.

· Health Visions MD on Thursday, December 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual.

Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body. Based on the date of exposure, we have determined that if you were infected with measles, you may develop symptoms as late as January 11, 2020.

