RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy downpours throughout the state have caused many areas to flood due to the effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia, with major impacts being seen around downtown Richmond.

Drivers can be seen on the intersection of Belvidere Street and Canal Street making their way through high water levels.

Flooding at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Canal Street in downtown Richmond (Photo: VDOT)

Flooding at intersections in Richmond (Photo: VDOT)

Multiple flash flood warnings are in effect through the evening. VDOT urged drivers to stay off the roads if possible in these areas and to turn around if high water levels are seen in the roads.

Residents along the coast saw significant flooding and powerful waves throughout the day as well, all while under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Many areas throughout the state experienced power outages due to flooding and strong winds, which caused downed trees and powerlines.