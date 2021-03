RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney is considering charges against the juvenile arrested in connection to the death of Lucia Bremer.

🚨BREAKING: Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney considers charges against juvenile arrested in death of teenager, Lucia Bremer. CA Shannon Taylor’s office tells me the law gives her office consideration for charging the juvenile as an adult. @8NEWS https://t.co/PBh6UzYLvE — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) March 28, 2021

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Shannon Taylor’s office told 8News that the law allows her office to charge the juvenile as an adult.

No decisions have been made.

Stay with 8News for updates.