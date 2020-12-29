Henrico County provides financial assistance to residents with delinquent utility bills

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Help has arrived for those in Henrico County who are having a hard time paying their utility bill due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Henrico County Department of Public Utilities announced they will be using federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES ACT) to help residents pay delinquent utility bills.
Customers with water and sewer bills more than 30 days past due to the economic impact of the coronavirus are eligible to apply.
Aapplications must be received by Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Delinquent charges must be for water and sewer use between Mar. 1, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2020. Qualifying Henrico County residents can apply online at henrico.us. Applications are also being mailed to Henrico County Department of Public Utilities customers.
Customers with questions or need help to complete the application are encouraged to call Public Utilites at (804) 501-4275.
- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are expected to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
- President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks now rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president's demand to increase the $600 stipends, but Republicans have shown little interest in boosting spending.
- GRTC reported two new employee cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of workers on leave to 20.
- A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
- A huge study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nation’s first shots. The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the U.S.
- Looking to travel next year? You may need more than just the coronavirus vaccine.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,599 new COVID-19 cases following Christmas weekend.
- According to the department, the vehicle slid into the residential structure and caused one section of wall to collapse.
- A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said.
- A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said.