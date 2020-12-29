Henrico County provides financial assistance to residents with delinquent utility bills

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Help has arrived for those in Henrico County who are having a hard time paying their utility bill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Henrico County Department of Public Utilities announced they will be using federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES ACT) to help residents pay delinquent utility bills.

Customers with water and sewer bills more than 30 days past due to the economic impact of the coronavirus are eligible to apply.

Aapplications must be received by Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Delinquent charges must be for water and sewer use between Mar. 1, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2020. Qualifying Henrico County residents can apply online at henrico.us. Applications are also being mailed to Henrico County Department of Public Utilities customers.

Customers with questions or need help to complete the application are encouraged to call Public Utilites at (804) 501-4275.