Henrico County Public Schools adjusts bell schedule to cut screen time

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools announced they will be adjusting their virtual bell schedule for middle and high schools in order to reduce the amount of screen time students experience starting Tuesday, Sept. 29.

“Over the past few weeks, we have received valuable feedback from our students and families about the current virtual bell schedule for middle and high school students,” the announcement said “In response, HCPS will adjust the virtual bell schedule for both middle and high school students effective Tuesday, Sept. 29.”

The new change will shorten most class period by 15 minuets a day, and repeating first period for high schools by 10 minuets. Advisory and extended learning periods were not changed.

The school district said the adjustment will decrease the amount of screen students experience during the day and give an hour of the instructional day for independent study. They said teachers can also use this extra hour for instructional planning and to provide office hours for students who need extra help.

Here’s the new bell schedules:

The adjusted bell schedule for HCPS high schools.

The adjusted bell schedule for HCPS middle schools.

The district added the elementary virtual schedule will remain the same and is already structured to allow for teacher planning and additional support.

