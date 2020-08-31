Henrico County Public Schools release videos to help families with virtual learning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — School starts for Chesterfield County Public Schools students on Sept. 8 — and while families have all the proper equipment to start the school year, they may still have questions about how to properly execute virtual learning.

To help make the transition to online classes easier, HCPS is offering a series of “Help Chats,” to inform families and answer any questions they may have.

“We realize that the predominantly virtual start to the school year presents families with a host of challenges,” said Amy Cashwell, superintendent. “We want to do our best to make sure that the technical aspects of virtual learning are as simple as possible, and that families can get their questions answered quickly.”

Help Chat videos can be accessed through HCPS’ Mission Forward page, or on the “Help Chats” playlist on HCPS’ YouTube Channel.

The question and answer sessions using Microsoft Teams will be at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3. You can join the session here, and find more information about how to use teams here.

You can learn more about HCPS’ virtual start to the 2020-21 school year on the district’s website.

