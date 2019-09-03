1  of  3
Breaking News
Henrico County road closed after car crashes into power pole; 1 hospitalized No charges after student struck by Caroline County Public Schools vehicle Hurricane Dorian: Prime minister of the Bahamas reports fatalities
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics

Henrico County road closed after car crashes into power pole; 1 hospitalized

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A portion of Francistown Road in Henrico County will be closed until Tuesday evening after a car crashed into a power pole.

The crash occurred in the 4600 block of Francistown Road, between Hungary Road and Broad Meadows Road, which is closed to through traffic while Dominion Energy makes repairs.

A Henrico Police spokesperson said the portion of roadway could be closed until 6 p.m.

“Please seek an alternate route, such as Staples Mill Road to Francistown Road or Springfield Road to Francistown Road,” Henrico Police said in a release.

The crash sent one person to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events