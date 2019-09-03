Henrico County road closed after car crashes into power pole; 1 hospitalized

A portion of Francistown Road in Henrico County will be closed until Tuesday evening after a car crashed into a power pole.

The crash occurred in the 4600 block of Francistown Road, between Hungary Road and Broad Meadows Road, which is closed to through traffic while Dominion Energy makes repairs.

A Henrico Police spokesperson said the portion of roadway could be closed until 6 p.m.

“Please seek an alternate route, such as Staples Mill Road to Francistown Road or Springfield Road to Francistown Road,” Henrico Police said in a release.

The crash sent one person to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Stay with 8News for updates.