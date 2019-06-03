1  of  2
Henrico County Schools hosting school bus driver job fair Wednesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair for people interested in being a school bus driver. 

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the county training center on East Parham Road. 

The county said it is searching for full-time and part-time candidates. Qualified candidates without bus driving experience can get paid as they train. 

Those interested are asked to apply online before the fair. A link to complete an application can be found here. 

