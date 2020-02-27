Henrico County Schools hosting teacher job fair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a teacher hiring event in late March.

The district said the March 27 fair is designed for candidates in critical-needs teaching areas, such as Math, World Languages, Science, English, Career and Technical Education and Special Education.

Because of space limits, the event will be invitation only. Those interested in attending are asked to apply online in order to qualify for that invitation.

An application link can be found here.